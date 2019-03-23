Christina Anstead (formerly El Moussa) isn't exactly baby bumpin' just yet.

The HGTV star was photographed running errands in Brea, California, on Friday, just after announcing that she and husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together.

Christina, who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, revealed the happy news on Instagram. Ant is already a father of two as well; he shares a son, Archie, and daughter, Amelie, with his first wife, Louise.

The Flip or Flop star debuted the smallest of baby bumps on Friday, as she sported black leggings and a form-fitting long-sleeved T-shirt.

ROMA / MEGA

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂," Christina wrote on Instagram in her pregnancy announcement on Friday.

On Saturday, she thanked fans for their support while praising her daughter, Taylor. "Love this happy, feisty girl. I became a big sister at age 10 and I love the bond I have with my sister @carly.haack ... Tay is so excited she will be a big sis Again at age 9. ♥️ thank you so much for all the sweet messages.. we really appreciate all the love and support!" she said.

Christina raved about her new husband in an interview with ET last month. Watch below.

