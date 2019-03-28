Christina Anstead went all out for her new husband Ant Anstead’s 40th birthday!



On Thursday, the former Flip or Flop star shared a photo on her Instagram story showcasing a silver 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Reutter Coupe that she gifted to the Wheeler Dealers host for his big day. She even got a big red bow to put on top!

But she didn’t stop there. She also shared a sweet photo of herself and her new hubby, who were married just days before Christmas last year. In the image, they are both cracking smiles while posing under a walkway lined with trees covered in lights.

“40 never looked so good!!” she wrote. “I love you my husband, best friend, baby daddy… You complete me. Happy 4️⃣0️⃣th!! Cheers to doing the next 40 together.”

Last week, she drove fans into a frenzy when she revealed that she’s expecting her third child with Ant -- proudly displaying her sonogram as her husband holds her in a new image.

She already has two children, a daughter named Taylor, 8, and a son named Brayden, 3, that she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

However, Christina admitted earlier this week that, for her, pregnancies are particularly painful early on.

“Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me,” she wrote alongside another new photo. “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs.... anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”



“Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual,” she added with a winking emoji. “We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”

Speaking with ET's Leanne Aguilera in February, Christina discussed her new home renovation show, Christina on the Coast, and how much of her personal life is going to be included.

"You’re getting really high design, but you’re also getting a glimpse of my personal life, for example, the engagement, the nutrition book I’m writing,” she revealed, adding that Ant was definitely involved. "Yeah, he’s in it — the engagement, the wedding, the whole thing."

Here's hoping her pregnancy discovery is also included!

Christina on the Coast will premiere on May 23 on HGTV.

