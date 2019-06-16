Christina Anstead is paying tribute to all the fathers in her life.

Though the HGTV star is currently enjoying her babymoon in Sedona, Arizona, she took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet Father's Day tribute to her own dad, husband Ant Anstead and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there. Dad thank you for always pushing me to try my hardest and introducing me to my love of travel - Carly and I are grateful for you and mom. Ant thank you for being an amazing step dad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you! Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore," she wrote. "To all the Dads out there - enjoy your day!"

Tarek celebrated the holiday with some pool time with Taylor and Brayden, who will also be featured in his new digital series for HGTV. The Flip or Flop star shared a touching message to his kids on Sunday while premiering new footage from the upcoming show.

Christina, meanwhile, has been posting gorgeous photos and videos from her babymoon with Ant. The couple announced in April that they'll soon welcome a baby boy together. Ant is also dad to two children, Amelie and Archie, from a previous relationship.

"LOVING our #bucketlist trip / baby moon in spiritual Sedona. ... this place is truly special," Christina captioned a snap of her and Ant enjoying dinner on Friday. "@laubergesedona is magical and peaceful at the same time. Just had dinner at the most romantic restaurant creekside. Can’t wait to explore the vortex trails tomorrow. #laubergedesedona #laubergeweddings."

Ant posted a Father's Day message on Saturday, alongside a slideshow of pics of himself with his and Christina's kids. "Being a dad and now a step dad is one of life’s biggest privileges! The moment you hold a child, everything changes! To all the dads out there... the step dads.... and those men that just take up the role of dad!! hats off for just being dads! You don’t realise how important you are! I owe my dad so much! And I’m a better dad because of my kids! I owe them so much too! Happy Father’s Day chaps! You deserve to be spoilt today x x x," he wrote.

In a recent interview with ET, Christina gushed about her blended family, revealing how happy she is to be in a good place in her marriage to Ant and partnership with Tarek.

"I mean, if only everyone could be so happy for our situation," she said. "It's awesome. It's exactly how it should be... The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that's what we want... So that really is how we live, and how he projects it, and that's just his personality. Trust me, it's the best possible situation for everybody."

"They get along amazing," she added of her two children meshing with Ant's. "They're all different ages so we have 15, 12, eight, and three... The cool thing about that is there's like, no competition, and everyone's just so different and into different things. My kids really look up to his kids, obviously, which is amazing."

See more in the video below.

