Tarek El Moussa is moving on to a new romance following his divorce from Christina Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star was spotted packing on the PDA with another beautiful real-estate expert and TV personality, Heather Rae Young.

The pair were seen making out and cuddling up on the deck of his yacht, which was docked at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, on Sunday, TMZ reports. The pair reportedly traveled together up from Newport Beach, and spent the day together.

The pair were spotted locking lips while chatting and smiling, as seen in photographs obtained and published by the outlet on Monday.

A source tells ET that Tarek has slowly started to date again and that Tarek and Heather have recently started to hang out, but it's nothing serious.

Young is an employee of the high-end real-estate firm The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles and star of Netflix's Selling Sunset. She has also worked as a professional model in the past, and was selected to be Playboy's Playmate of the Month in February 2010.

ET has reached out to reps for Tarek and Heather for comment.

The steamy kiss comes more than a year and a half after Tarek's divorce from his ex-wife was finalized in January 2018. The pair, who co-hosted the HGTV series Flip Or Flop, officially called it quits in December 2016, six months after splitting following a massive fight at their home.

In the years since their divorce, Christina sparked a romance with English TV presenter Ant Anstead, and the pair tied the knot in December. It was revealed in March that Christina and Ant are expecting their first child together. Christina also shares two kids -- daughter Taylor and son Brayden -- with Tarek.

For more on the complex romantic drama between Tarek and his ex, check out the video below.

-- Additional reporting by Mannie Holmes.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Is Getting His Own HGTV Series

Christina Anstead Reveals When She Told Ex Tarek El Moussa About Her Pregnancy With Husband Ant (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa Reacts to Ex-Wife Christina El Moussa Getting Remarried

Related Gallery