It's official: Tarek El Moussa has a new girlfriend!

ET sat down with the Flip or Flop star in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he couldn't stop gushing about the special guest he brought along with him -- fellow real-estate expert and TV personality Heather Rae Young.

Rumors have been swirling that the two were an item ever since pics of them kissing on a yacht in Redondo Beach, California, were released last month. Tarek confirmed in his interview with ET that Heather is, in fact, his girlfriend.

"Yes, I am [dating], the lovely lady sitting over there," he exclaimed to ET's Lauren Zima. "I was very lucky to have met the lovely Heather Rae, and she is on the amazing TV show Selling Sunset."

"I must say, she's brilliant, she's loving, she's caring, she's supportive and I just adore her," he continued. "I'm having a great time and I'm saying words I never thought I would say again. She's my girlfriend, and I'm very excited about what the future holds for us."

Though they've only been together for a short period of time, it sounds like things are getting serious quickly. Tarek told ET that he's already introduced Heather to his two kids, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

"I just went through some pretty traumatic things in my life and honestly I was very happy being comfortable on my own and I didn't realize what I was missing until I found what I was missing," he explained. "She just makes me feel really good and happy. I was sad for a very long time; I was alone for a very long time, and I feel like she's really brought me back to life, which is very, very fun to say."

"She is just so adorable ... we're having a blast," he added. "I introduced her to my kids last night for the first time. My mom, my dad, my mom's husband, my sister. So, we're doing it! Very excited."

Tarek is thrilled for the world to meet his new lady, but he told us there's still one person he has yet to break the news to -- Christina.

"Actually, no, I haven't talked to her about Heather yet," he confessed. "So, that's probably a talk I should probably have pretty soon. Like, probably today, considering I'm talking about her on TV now. She'll probably find out I think? Yeah, I think I'll give her a call."

Back in May, ET spoke with Christina about what it's like filming their HGTV show, Flip or Flop, while dating new people. The former couple divorced in 2018, before Christina tied the knot with Ant Anstead, a television presenter, later that year.

"Before, I kinda got my way more... Not so much anymore," she said of how the show has changed following their divorce. "[There's] a lot more Tarek design."

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays on HGTV. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek El Moussa Seen Kissing 'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae Young

'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Is Getting His Own HGTV Series

Christina Anstead Reveals When She Told Ex Tarek El Moussa About Her Pregnancy With Husband Ant (Exclusive)

Related Gallery