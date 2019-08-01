Christina Anstead Poses in Bikini While 34 Weeks Pregnant

Christina Anstead is baby bumpin'!

The Flip or Flop star showed off her bun in the oven on Thursday, taking to Instagram Story to share a photo of herself wearing a black bikini.

"34 weeks. This week baby is the size of a coconut," the expectant mother wrote alongside her bare-belly selfie. She also posted a photo of her baby boy's sonogram, writing, "34 weeks. No photos please. #babyanstead."

Christina is expecting her third child, her first with husband Ant Anstead. The HGTV star also shares two children with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Thursday marks the new season of Flip of Flop. Ahead of the premiere, ET also has an exclusive clip of the episode, where Tarek and Christina talk about parenting and making a double household work for their now-blended families.

"Did you say that tuition is due for their schools?" Tarek asks, with Christina, replying, "Mhmm, both their schools." See more in the player above.

In the premiere episode, the former couple buys a rundown four-bedroom property in Rowland Heights that has an illegal addition, sloping floor and a noisy parkway nearby. However, with its desirable location, pool and neighborhood, the two decide the home will have huge potential once they transform it into a gorgeous family home.

Tarek and Christina separated last year, with the soon-to-be mother-of-three marrying Ant in December. Last month, Tarek was spotted packing on the PDA with real-estate expert and TV personality Heather Rae Young.

The exes have been open about their relationship post-divorce. Last month, ET spoke with Christina, where she revealed how she told Tarek about her pregnancy.

Flip or Flops airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

