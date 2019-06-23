Christina and Ant Anstead are celebrating a marriage milestone.

The couple marked six months of marriage on Saturday, and couldn't help but celebrate with touching tributes to one another, noting just how much life has changed since they tied the knot. Since their Dec. 22 wedding, the pair has announced they're expecting a baby boy together.

"Six months of marriage with you and look at where life has already taken us. Baby on the way, amazing career opportunities, travel adventures," Christina marveled on Instagram alongside a stunning shot from their winter wonderland wedding. "Manifesting those vision board goals with you is a dream. @ant_anstead love you and love this life with you.☀️🌙⭐️."

"Woah!! 😳 six months ago today!!" Ant wrote in his post. "Time is flying by really fast! And we have done SO MUCH already! Very proud of this special lady! My WIFE 🤗❤️🔥🔥💍."

The pair's anniversary comes just a week after they enjoyed a babymoon in Sedona, Arizona, over Father's Day. While on their trip, Christina took to social media to give a shout-out to the fathers in her life, including her ex, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV star shares two children with Tarek: daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Christina recently opened up to ET about expanding her family with Ant, and her vision for their baby's nursery.

"I'm doing like modern bohemian," she said. "I mean it would've been a little more girly if it was a girl, but, [there will be] live plants, a lot of layered rugs, black and whites. Kinda of the style of the house."

See more in the video below.

