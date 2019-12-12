Flip or Flop has just been renewed.

The HGTV series starring Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa will return for another season, the network announced on Thursday. The show's current season finale is set to air on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT; new episodes will premiere in August 2020.

"Christina and Tarek's relatable, personal journey attracts millions of viewers who now have a true emotional stake in their story and want to see more," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Their story is real, compelling and filled with the hallmarks of HGTV hits -- family and unforgettable personalities with home-related expertise who are passionate about the work that turns houses into homes."

Both Tarek and Christina also have their own solo series on HGTV. The sophomore season of Christina on the Coast premieres Jan. 2 and spotlights Christina's life with husband Ant Anstead. In early 2020, Tarek will star in a new original series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, that follows him as he mentors real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip.

The upcoming season of Flip or Flop, meanwhile, will follow Tarek and Christina as they navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting and running a successful business.

In an August interview with ET, Tarek opened up about how he and Christina have formed a successful working relationship after their divorce.

"Like I said, life's tough and I just had to suck it up," he shared of the awkwardness they at first experienced. "It was a job and it was very difficult to do and I'm glad I pulled it off. For me, my biggest thing was always thinking about my kids and what's best for them and what's important for them, and when I make any decision today the first thought is, 'Is this good for my kids?'"



