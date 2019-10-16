Christina Anstead is getting honest about life with a newborn.

The Christina on the Coast star, who welcomed son Hudson on Sept. 6, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a candid message about trying to balance it all as a mom of three.

"I was dropping Tay off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home," Christina began. "She said mom, do paparazzi still follow you around. And I said no not lately. Why? She said well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT 🙄😂 I’m like I wouldn’t care, that’s the least of my worries ... this is how I look and I’m still out and about, this is how new moms look."

The HGTV star went on, noting that Taylor, 9, pondered what her mom had told her, and decided she still wanted kids. "Well glad these past 6 weeks haven't scared her off from babies lol," Christina wrote.

"Newborn life is hard. It’s not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. F that. That’s so misleading for new moms," she shared, explaining that she hasn't been posting much because her "hands are full" with her "tough" baby boy.

"He will sometimes cry for hours straight. We have had trouble with sucking (checked for tongue tie / lip tie) those were fine. Cut out dairy, tried colic calm, he doesn’t spit up so prob not reflex. What works is him tightly double swaddled in a dark cool room with very loud white noise.... Hudson’s choice of spending his time is very unrealistic when we have a crazy 4 year old running around who definitely needs attention as well as a 9 year old girl who one-on-one time is her love language," Christina continued. "I say this with mad props to all stay at home moms / moms with more than 2 kids . Being outnumbered is no joke."

The designer revealed that she's set to go back to work in two weeks, and she's lucky enough to have one of her best friends -- and fellow new moms -- around to do her makeup and vent about life. "I know this is a luxury," she admitted. "So when you see me looking decent on tv know that I probably had a freaking crazy morning and it is what it is. I’m lucky because I do love my job and I’m excited to start some new episodes of #christinaonthecoast," she shared. "Sorry for the long post- Wish us all luck. It takes a village lol."

Christina shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, while baby Hudson's dad is Christina's new husband, Ant Anstead.

During an interview with ET earlier this month, Ant shared that, with Hudson, "it all now feels complete."

"He's a real cutie!" Ant gushed. "What's really great about him is, he has this really cool vibe. You know when you just get around someone and they just vibrate at a really good level? You can't put your finger on it but you meet these people in your life, they walk into the room as a stranger and you just go, 'Whoa. They've got it.' And he's just got this vibe about him that's amazing."

The Ant Anstead Master Mechanic host also praised his wife. "Christina's one of these people that is incredibly active and driven," he explained. "So it came as no surprise that she did [go overboard]. But actually, she is now completely full of [life], with a spring in her step... because's she's superhuman!"

