Tarek El Moussa couldn't be happier for ex-wife Christina Anstead and her growing family with new husband, Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star posted a video on Instagram on Saturday, in which he opened up about Christina's newborn son, Hudson, as his 8-year-old daughter, Taylor, was about to play her first soccer game of the season.

"I'm sooo excited that soccer is back!!! It's so much fun to watch her play and cheer her on!!" he proudly wrote. "This little girl right here makes daddy so proud! She works so hard!"

Then, he added that Taylor has already met his new half-brother and was "thrilled" by the experience, a special moment which Christina shared a photo of on Saturday as well.

Tarek continued in the caption: "I can't wait to meet the little guy also! If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit😎."

Christina revealed to fans on Friday that she and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy with a tender post featuring a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she wrote alongside the pic. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long."

Tarek filed for divorce from Christina in January 2017, and the divorce was finalized a year later. Besides Taylor, they share a 4-year-old son, Brayden.

By fall 2017, Christina was romantically linked to Ant, a fellow TV personality. The couple were married in December 2018 and by March they were expecting their first child.

Tarek concluded his Saturday post by revealing that he's taking his family to Catalina Island with his new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, who stars on Selling Sunset.

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the A Very Brady Renovation premiere on Thursday, during which Tarek shared the details of his new ladylove's first meeting with his ex and Ant.

"It all worked out great. I kind of threw that at them last minute," he told ET. "I didn't tell her much. I was like, 'Hey, you're going to meet my friend' and 'Hey, you're going to meet my ex-wife.' I threw them together in the same room, next thing I knew they were talking about vegan food and running, so it worked out great."

Heather also chimed in: "We got along great. She's super sweet. We had fun."

While speaking with ET in August, Tarek admitted that his divorce had a severe impact on him, leading to a very painful chapter in his life.

"You know, I was a guy that lost everything," he admitted. "I hit rock bottom. You know, I was at the lowest, lowest, lowest point in my life to the point where I could barely get out of bed and today, I hop out of bed -- mostly because I have a very obnoxious alarm -- but I do hop out of bed, yeah."

He later added: "Things have changed. Things are good. I'm really happy."

See more news on Tarek and Christina below.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend Heather 'Got Along Great' With His Ex Christina After Surprise Intro (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa on Overcoming 'Rock Bottom' With Help of New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa Lives a Block Away from Ex Christina: How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Related Gallery