It was a special night for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, as the two made their red carpet debut as a couple.

"I'm on the best date in the entire world tonight," the Flip or Flop star told ET's Kevin Frazier, as he fawned over his new lady love at the A Very Brady Renovation premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. "It's our first red carpet event, so we're really happy to be here."

The HGTV star and Young confirmed their relationship to ET in August, and the two have been inseparable since, with Young already meeting his two kids. This week, El Moussa opened up about bringing his girlfriend and ex-wife and co-star, Christina Anstead, together without their knowledge during an impromptu meeting. So how did it all go down?

"It all worked out great. I kind of threw that at them last minute," El Moussa told ET. "I didn't tell her much. I was like, 'Hey, you're going to meet my friend' and 'Hey, you're going to meet my ex-wife.' I threw them together in the same room, next thing I knew they were talking about vegan food and running, so it worked out great."

It was also a great experience for the Selling Sunset star, who said, "We got along great. She's super sweet. We had fun."

The former couple divorced in 2018, before Christina tied the knot with Ant Anstead. The happily-married pair is currently expecting their first child together.

When asked if there was an "odd moment" during the meeting, El Moussa and Young looked at each other, shook their heads and said, "No."

"It was really cool," Young shared, with El Moussa also adding, "After everything we've been through, it's our new normal. Nothing's shocking anymore."

Meanwhile, the two have their own respective reality shows, so could viewers ever see the two working together? "Who knows what the future holds! But right now, we're having fun and we're having the best time," said El Moussa. "We're living life and enjoying every moment."

Additionally, the couple couldn't help but be excited about seeing the renovated Brady Bunch house.

"Who wasn't a Brady Bunch fan?!" El Moussa expressed. "We're super excited about the event…It's gonna be cool. I can't wait."

HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation premieres Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. PT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek El Moussa on Overcoming 'Rock Bottom' With Help of New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa Lives a Block Away from Ex Christina: How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa Says New Girlfriend Heather Rae Has Already Met His Kids

Related Gallery