Happy anniversary to Christina and Ant Anstead!

The couple celebrates one year of wedded bliss on Sunday, which they promptly commemorated with romantic posts on Instagram. Christina and Ant began dating in October 2017, and tied the knot just over a year later, on Dec. 22, 2018.

"Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! 😳😍 We have done enough for several life times!" Ant captioned a slideshow of photos from their wedding. "I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours. You saved me and you complete me!!!! 🔥🔥❤️🇺🇸🇬🇧 you are PERFECT!!! My wife! 😍 x."

"One year ago today!" Christina wrote alongside their wedding video. "I still get emotional watching this! What a year it’s been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea - 🤭. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you. ❤️."

Christina and Ant welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September. Christina shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from a previous relationship.

Ant recently opened up to ET about the "golden rule" for making his and Christina's blended family work.

"I think everybody has to be on the same page," he shared. "Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek, it includes my ex. If everybody wants the same thing, and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense."

"If you ever make a decision that doesn't put the kids first, it is the wrong decision," he said.

The Ant Anstead: Master Mechanic host added that he and Christina are each other's biggest fans.

"You're only as successful as your weakest link, and the great thing about being married to Christina is that she's in my industry so she totally gets it," Ant gushed. "The only thing I get from her is full 100 percent support. She supports everything I do, and I support everything she does and because of that we can both do so much more."

See more on the pair in the video below.

