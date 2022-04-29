Ant Anstead attempted to make a change to his and Christina Hall's shared custody agreement. ET learned that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host filed for full custody of the former couple’s 2-year-old son, Hudson.

Ultimately, Anstead's ex-parte application, which is used to ask the court for an order without providing other parties the usual amount of notice, for full custody was denied by the judge for "insufficient showing of exigent circumstances" and not giving the other party sufficient notice.

In a statement to ET, Hall -- formerly Christina Haack -- responded to her ex-husband's request.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," Hall said. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

In Anstead's petition, the reality TV star explains why he's seeking full custody with a number of claims regarding alleged interactions between Hall and their son. Anstead claims Hall would not agree for Hudson to attend one pre-school and that she told Anstead that Hudson will go to two different pre-schools depending on which parent he is staying with. Anstead argues this is not in Hudson's best interest.

Anstead makes further allegations of poor treatment against Hall, including Hudson being extremely sun burnt, contracting COVID-19, not wearing a seat belt, Hall taking illegal drugs, and Hall not carrying an Epi-pen for Hudson's food allergies.

Anstead is also asking that the court grant his request that Hudson cannot appear on any TV program, live stream, social media product campaign, paid promotion, etc. without written agreement from both him and Hall.

Hall subsequently filed her declaration in response to Anstead's petition, and denied the claims made against her by her ex-husband.

"I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me and his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me. I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson’s best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court," Hall shared in her declaration. She went on to argue that Anstead did not "request mediation to address his changes before filing this motion" with the Conciliation Court, and she requested that the court "deny any relief on this basis."

"I offered private mediation and private judging to resolve and address his issues, and he declined. Clearly, he wants to tarnish my good name with his false allegations," Hall stated in the docs.

Anstead, 43, and Hall, 38, were married in 2018, and welcomed Hudson in September 2019. A year later, in September 2020, the pair announced that they were ending their marriage.

Hall is the mother of Taylor, 11, and 6-year-old Braydon, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Earlier this month, ET confirmed that the Christina on the Coast star tied the knot with realtor Josh Hall. The pair went public with their relationship in July 2021.

Anstead, who is also father of Amelie, 18, and 15-year-old Archie, with his ex-wife, has found love again with Renée Zellweger. The couple has been dating since 2021.

In August, Anstead spoke with ET about the importance of co-parenting and putting the children first.

"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal," Anstead expressed. "So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it. Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favor of the child, it's ultimately the right decision."

People was the first to report the news.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Lucky' Ant Anstead Honors Renée Zellweger With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Ant Anstead's Adorable Son Used a Butter Knife to Cut His Own Hair

Christina Haack Quietly Marries Josh Hall

Christina Haack Responds to Haters Who Criticized Her Relationship with Josh Hall

Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery