Ant Anstead Pokes Fun at Son Hudson for Cutting His Own Hair With a Butter Knife After Using it On Toast
'Drew's Dream Car's Ant Anstead Shares Holiday Plans With Renée …
Kylie Jenner Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With Travis S…
Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Planning 'Intimate and Spe…
Cher Honors Betty White With 'Golden Girls' Rendition Ahead of T…
Ariana Grande Responds to Kate Hudson's Unexpected Cover of '7 R…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
‘Fame’ Cast Reunites as They Celebrate the Show’s 40th Anniversa…
Bernice King Reflects on Her Father Martin Luther King Jr.'s Leg…
Sometimes, it's hard for a parent to tell if they are impressed or disgusted by something their child did -- or possibly both.
For Ant Anstead, this moment seemed to come when his 2-year-old son, Hudson, attempted to give himself a haircut, with a butter knife during breakfast.
Not just any butter knife, mind you, but a butter knife Hudson had just used to butter his toast. Therefore, it was still covered in butter.
Anstead took to his Instagram story on Monday, first to share a video of Hudson preparing his morning meal.
"He butters his own toast..." Anstead wrote over the clip of his little boy using the dull metal butter knife to smear butter spread over his bread.
He then followed that up with a look at what Hudson did next.
"...and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!)" Anstead wrote over the pic, showing his little boy with what appears to be a now-uneven 'do.
You've got to admire the kid's determination. Cutting hair, even just a bit of hair, with a butter knife sounds like a challenge for anyone to accomplish.
Anstead shares his son with ex-wife Christina Haack, who shared a snapshot to Instagram on Sunday showing her cuddling up with Hudson -- as well as her 6-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
"Love these boys + cuddles 💙," Haack captioned the sweet pic.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ant Anstead on Girlfriend Renee Zellweger's 'Kindness' & Holiday Plans
Ant Anstead Shows Sweet Ornament in Honor of Girlfriend Renee Zellweger
Renée Zellweger Spends Thanksgiving With Ant Anstead and His Son
Renée Zellweger Cuddles Up to Ant Anstead in Sweet Selfie
Related Gallery