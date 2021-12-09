Ant Anstead on Girlfriend Renee Zellweger's 'Kindness' and Holiday Plans (Exclusive)
Ant Anstead is getting ready to spend the holidays with those he's closest with -- namely, his kids and his ladylove, Renee Zellweger.
Anstead sat down with Nischelle Turner as a guest on Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, and dished on how this Christmas was going to be particularly special because he's going to be spending it with family.
"This Christmas, for me, is [going to be] very different than last Christmas. Now, last Christmas I moved into a temporary rental and COVID had locked the world down so I couldn't be with [all of] my children," Anstead shared.
The Drew's Dream Car host is dad to 18-year-old daughter Amelie and 15-year-old son Archie from his first marriage. He's also the father of 2-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.
"Hudson and me had a very intimate Christmas last year and so much has happened in that year," Anstead shared. "I have got a new home. This will be my first Christmas in my new home. The borders have opened, so all of the kids are together. You know, they haven't physically seen Hudson since, I think, he was 12 weeks old."
"So I'm so excited about this Christmas, and I love Christmas," he added.
On Monday, Anstead shared a slideshow of snapshots of himself and his young son putting up their Christmas tree and decorating it with a number of ornaments -- including one cute bauble that reads "Ant" and "Renee."
As for spending the special holiday with his girlfriend, Anstead largely played coy about discussing their romance, but admitted that "there are plans" to spend time together, however, they are "both very busy."
Apart from the ornament, Anstead has also praised his Oscar-winning ladylove on Instagram for the kindness and care she's shown him and Hudson over the past few months.
"I'm a big believer that people resonate with kindness," Anstead said, marveling at the small things and everyday considerate gestures that mean the most. "When you actually look back at relationships you have with your family, your friends, it's those small moments, those sort of hidden messages, that actually speak the most."
For more on the pair's adorable romance, check out the video below.
Meanwhile, Anstead's new show, Drew's Dream Car -- in which he stars opposite Drew Scott -- premieres Dec. 18 on Discovery+.
