Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are celebrating their baby boy! The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in June after less than two years of marriage, each took to Instagram on Monday to mark their son, Hudson's, second birthday.
For her part, Haack shared a pic of Hudson smiling as he sat behind a large cupcake with a "2" candle. The proud mom also posted a photo of her youngest child happily sitting on a bike. The 38-year-old HGTV star is also mom to Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, whom she shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.
"Happy second Birthday Hudson!!" Haack captioned her post. "Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha."
"He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is 'Cash,'" she noted of her family's dog's name. "We love you!"
Meanwhile, Anstead, 42, shared shots from Hudson's birthday party, which included presents, a watermelon-themed cake, balloons, and an epic water fight.
"Now THAT was a PARTY!!!" Anstead wrote. "We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect! Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy!"
Anstead also posted a pic of Hudson happily opening presents while loved ones watched on.
"Hudzo is surrounded by so many friends who love him!" the dad, who also has two children from a previous relationship, wrote. "He has such a community of cool people of substance. Blessed beyond measure!"
When Anstead co-hosted an August episode of Entertainment Tonight, he opened up to Nischelle Turner about co-parenting with his ex-wife.
"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal," he said. "So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it. Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favor of the child, it's ultimately the right decision."
As they continue to co-parent, both Haack and Anstead have moved on romantically, the former with Joshua Hall and the latter with Renée Zellweger.
"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," Anstead told ET of his new relationship. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that right?"
Watch the video below for more on Anstead and Zellweger's relationship.
