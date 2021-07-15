Christina Haack to Keep 5 Houses and Wedding Ring in Divorce From Ant Anstead
Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’…
Christina Aguilera Shows Support For Britney, Katie Calls Out Th…
Jason Sudeikis Says He Takes ‘Some Responsibility’ For Split Fro…
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Star LeBron James Says the Film Was a …
‘Snake Eyes’ Star Henry Golding Says He Was ‘Put Through the Rin…
'I'll Be Gone in the Dark': Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Spe…
‘Black Widow’: Rachel Weisz Says the Superhero Costumes Made Her…
'iCarly' Star Miranda Cosgrove Says New Reboot is Full of Easter…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
Peloton’s Cody Rigsby Reveals the Opinion He Got the Most Flack …
Watch the Official Trailer for Disney Channel's Original Movie '…
'The Bachelorette': Katie and Greg Admit They're Falling for Eac…
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Are Watching ‘Buffy the Vampire Sla…
Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears After…
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast Reacts to Shocking Finale and Reveal …
'Animal Kingdom' Season 5: The Codys Gear Up For a Fight Followi…
‘The Tomorrow War’: Chris Pratt Talks Swapping Dinosaurs for Ali…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Is Full of Joy at Lilah's First…
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have divided their assets following their split last year. The former couple finalized their divorce last month.
New court documents show Haack will keep five properties from the split -- four in California and one in Tennessee, according to multiple reports. The Christina on the Coast star will also keep a Range Rover and a Bentley, as well as her wedding ring.
Anstead, meanwhile, will keep seven vehicles, including a Range Rover, Porsche and Ford Mustang, while also keeping 100 percent ownership of his business ventures.
The news comes nearly a year after Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage. The pair are parents to 1-year-old son Hudson, of whom they will share joint legal and physical custody. Haack is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa.
Both Haack and Anstead have moved on romantically. Anstead is dating Renee Zellweger, while Haack recently revealed her relationship with Joshua Hall.
"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," Haack shared on social media last week, defending her decision to move on with someone new after her split.
See more on Haack in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Christina Haack Details Experience Smoking Toad Venom
Tarek El Moussa Says He's Met Ex-Wife Christina Haack's New Guy
Christina Haack on How She's Moving Forward Amid Divorce (Exclusive)