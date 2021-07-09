Tarek El Moussa has met his ex's new man. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 39-year-old Flip or Flop star and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, at the Save Our Stages event on Thursday, and he revealed that he has met ex-wife Christina Haack's new beau, Joshua Hall.

El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. Following their split, Haack tied the knot with Ant Anstead, and welcomed a son, 1-year-old Hudson. Haack and Anstead's divorce was finalized in June, just weeks before she was spotted with Hall for the first time.

"I think she's doing alright!" El Moussa said of his ex, before confirming that he has met the new man in her life.

"A few times," Young, 33, chimed in, noting that Hall "seems like" a good guy.

"Don't really know him, but I sure hope so," El Moussa added.

The couple's comments came the same day that Haack defended her new relationship in an Instagram post, revealing that she and Hall met in the spring of 2021 but wanted to keep things private before "the tornado" of media attention hit.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," she wrote in part. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

While Haack is happy with her new man, El Moussa and Young are busy planning their wedding, which she said is happening "soon."

"We are moving along really good," Young said of wedding planning. "We haven't really had any hiccups. I'm not stressed. I'm more stressed about other things than the wedding. I'm just excited to marry him."

"Yeah, we're excited, we're ready," El Moussa said, with Young agreeing, "So ready."

Fans who are interested in the wedding planning process can look forward to seeing that play out on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, on which Young appears. The bride-to-be also confirmed that El Moussa is set to appear on the Netflix reality show for the first time.

"The wedding planning, I'm actually involving it on the show. I'm having my bridal shower on the show," Young told ET. "We're having a joint bachelor-bachelorette party. I don't think it's going to be filmed, because it's going to be a little wild, I'm sure. But yeah, I'm talking about the wedding."

As for the drama fans can expect, Young said that, on a scale of one to 10, it's "11! 12! 13! 14! 15!"

"It's been a rough season," El Moussa said of the reality series, which is currently filming. "I think the fans are gonna be excited."

As the couple prepares to have the world watch that drama unfold, they were excited to be out and about at the Save Our Stages event on Thursday, which was the first thing to be held at the Santa Monica Pier in 18 months.

The event marked the kick-off of the JBL True Summer Campaign, which is celebrating a return to Live Music and offering up a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages initiative.

El Moussa and Young, as well as fellow celeb guest including Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, were treated to performances by Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and DJ Sophia Eris.

"We're so excited to be here," Young gushed. "I'm ready for music and a drink!"

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

