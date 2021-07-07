Christina Haack couldn't look happier. The Flip or Flop star was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a new man, following her divorce from Ant Anstead, which was finalized last month.

Haack was seen walking through LAX Airport with her rumored new beau, Joshua Hall, on Tuesday, just three days before she celebrates her 38th birthday.

The HGTV star smiled broadly as they strolled through the busy airport together. Haack rocked a grey tank top, black shorts and a plaid shirt tied around her waist.

Meanwhile Hall -- who went casual as well in a white T-shirt, black pants and a grey ballcap -- was also beaming as the pair chatted and laughed together.

BACKGRID

The pair are reportedly traveling to Mexico to ring in Haack's birthday, according toPeople.

In June, Haack's divorce from Anstead was officially finalized. The pair -- who share a 1-year-old son, Hudson -- announced that they had separated in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

Haack filed for divorce in November and three months later, officially changed her last name from Anstead to her maiden name of Haack.

The Christina on the Coast star recently opened up to ET, admitted she didn't envision being divorced twice.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls," Haack wrote last September. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Meanwhile, it appears that Anstead has moved on as well, reportedly sparking a romance with Renee Zellweger. The pair spent the Fourth of July weekend, enjoying a romantic stroll and a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California.

Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Haack's Divorce From Ant Anstead Finalized

Christina Haack on How She's Moving Forward Amid Divorce (Exclusive)

Heather Rae Young & Christina Haack Celebrate Each Other With Flowers

Christina Haack Is Starring in New Season of 'Christina on the Coast'

Related Gallery