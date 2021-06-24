There's a new couple in town!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly dating, according to multiple reports. The actress and the Wheeler Dealers star worked together earlier this month on 42-year-old Anstead's upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. ET has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.

The news of their summer romance comes the same week that ET confirmed that Anstead's divorce from Christina Haackwas finalized. Haack and Anstead worked everything out privately and will share joint legal and physical custody of their 21-month-old son, Hudson.

The former couple announced that they had separated in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Haack filed for divorce in November and three months later, officially changed her last name from Anstead to her maiden name of Haack.

Zellweger, 52, meanwhile, was previously married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. She's also been linked to Jim Carrey, Jack White and Bradley Cooper. The Oscar winner was last romantically linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II. The pair dated from 2012 to 2019.

TMZ was first to report the new romance news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Haack's Divorce From Ant Anstead Finalized

Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’ (Exclusive)

Renée Zellweger Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Oscars

Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery