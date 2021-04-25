Renée Zellweger Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Oscars

Renée Zellweger is absolutely chic for the 2021 Oscars. The star, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy last year, presented the award for Best Actress on Sunday, which went to Frances McDormand for her performance in Nomadland.

Zellweger wowed in a peony pink strapless silk gown with draped lapels and crystal embroidery, custom designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. She styled the look with her hair in a voluminous, swept look.

ABC/AMPAS via Getty Images

Actress and deaf activist, Marlee Matlin snapped a pic with Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern backstage.

"Beauties; I am humbled to be among these wonderful and talented #oscar winning women. Renee, Reese, Laura and me. @theacademy rocks," she wrote next to the photo the Oscar-winning actresses.

Last year, the two-time Oscar winner shined in a sleek one-shoulder column gown, which was another custom-designed piece by Armani Privé.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zellweger joined a long list of A-list presenters for tonight's ceremony that aired from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Union Station in Los Angeles. Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya presented at the ceremony.

