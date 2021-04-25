Brad Pitt shared a special moment with South Korean film veteran, Yuh-Jung Youn. The actor stepped onstage at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday to present the award for Best Supporting Actress, which went to Youn for her role in Mirani.

The actor, who rocked a ponytail, looked dashing in a classic suit and bow tie from Brioni and jewelry from David Yurman. Youn seemed to think so, too, as the acclaimed actress was starstruck by Pitt upon receiving the Oscar.

"Mr. Brad Pitt ... finally. Nice to meet you," she said, prompting the audience to laugh. Pitt smiled and later helped her off the stage.

Yuh Jung Youn beginning her Oscar speech by shooting her shot with Brad Pitt. She really is the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/lKNoZkectr — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) April 26, 2021

The 73-year-old actress also thanked her Minari family in her memorable acceptance speech.

“Lee Isaac Chung, without him I wouldn’t be here tonight. He was my captain and my director," Youn said.

ET reported earlier this month that Pitt had teamed up with Brioni for an exclusive capsule collection titled "BP Signature." Interestingly enough, the seven-piece collection was inspired by the Brioni suit Pitt wore to the Academy Awards in 2020, when he for his role in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Pitt has been an ambassador for the Italian menswear label since 2019, and has frequently rocked the brand's tailored suits on various red carpets. According to a press release, Pitt's all-new collection includes "a two-button suit, a featherweight long-sleeved cashmere polo sweater, a double-splittable cashmere sport jacket, a lightweight and unlined car coat, and a velvet evening jacket with matching wool trousers and fine cotton evening shirt, all offering an interesting interplay of textures."

"It was a great pleasure to work with Brad Pitt to create the 'BP Signature' pieces," Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni Design Director, said in a statement. "It was a chance to design something comfortable, easy and flexible without sacrificing style or sophistication. The beauty of the collection is in its versatility, while leaving ample room for the Brioni man to make his own statement in how to wear it."

Follow along at ETonline.com for all our Oscars style coverage and live updates, including the Oscars winners list, updated as trophies are handed out.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

2021 Oscars Best Dressed: Zendaya, Regina King and More

See Daniel Kaluuya's Mom's Reaction to Sex Life Mention at the Oscars

H.E.R. Plays the Drums in Impressive Pre-Oscars Performance

How Brad Pitt Rose to Hollywood Hunk After Starring in an ‘80s Pringles Commercial This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery