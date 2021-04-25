Daniel Kaluuya's mom, Damalie Namusoke, felt the gamut of emotions while watching her son win his first Oscar. The 32-year-old actor took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah on Sunday night -- and amid his many points in his acceptance speech, he mentioned his mom's sex life.

"You got to celebrate life, man! We're breathing, walking, it's incredible. It's incredible," he said. "My mom, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing."

The camera hilariously caught Kaluuya's mom's reaction, as her look of pride turned to one of confusion.

"You understand, I'm here. You know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive," Kaluuya continued. "So I'm going to celebrate tonight. I appreciate everyone in the room, everyone watching at home. You know, peace, love, and onwards, we go again!"

Twitter, of course, couldn't get enough.

Daniel Kaluuya's mom's face during that moment was priceless #Oscarspic.twitter.com/LELvjGNRIZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021

Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex pic.twitter.com/juxCZeJcQC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya before the speech: "This will be the most important speech of my life"



Daniel Kaluuya during the speech: “My mom, my dad, they had sex...”#Oscars — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya ‘s mom literally said “what is he talking about” #Oscarspic.twitter.com/vrGHBNLn7a — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) April 26, 2021

Earlier in his speech, Kaluuya captured the audience with a moving reference to Fred Hampton and others who had inspired him. He also called for "everyone in this room" to take part in the work to be done when it comes to social justice issues.

"There's so much work to do, guys. That's on everyone in this room. This ain't no single man job," he said, after thanking God, his mother and other members of his team. "I look at every single one of you. We've got work to do."

"I'm going to get back to work Tuesday morning, because tonight I'm going up. We're going up, you know what I mean? We're enjoying ourselves tonight!" he said.

