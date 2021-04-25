See Daniel Kaluuya's Mom's Reaction to Him Mentioning Her Sex Life in Oscars Speech
Daniel Kaluuya's mom, Damalie Namusoke, felt the gamut of emotions while watching her son win his first Oscar. The 32-year-old actor took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah on Sunday night -- and amid his many points in his acceptance speech, he mentioned his mom's sex life.
"You got to celebrate life, man! We're breathing, walking, it's incredible. It's incredible," he said. "My mom, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing."
The camera hilariously caught Kaluuya's mom's reaction, as her look of pride turned to one of confusion.
"You understand, I'm here. You know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive," Kaluuya continued. "So I'm going to celebrate tonight. I appreciate everyone in the room, everyone watching at home. You know, peace, love, and onwards, we go again!"
Twitter, of course, couldn't get enough.
Earlier in his speech, Kaluuya captured the audience with a moving reference to Fred Hampton and others who had inspired him. He also called for "everyone in this room" to take part in the work to be done when it comes to social justice issues.
"There's so much work to do, guys. That's on everyone in this room. This ain't no single man job," he said, after thanking God, his mother and other members of his team. "I look at every single one of you. We've got work to do."
"I'm going to get back to work Tuesday morning, because tonight I'm going up. We're going up, you know what I mean? We're enjoying ourselves tonight!" he said.
