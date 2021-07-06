Christina Haack Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New Boyfriend

Christina Haack is moving on. The Flip or Flop star was spotted holding hands with a new man, following her divorce from Ant Anstead, which was finalized last month.

Haack -- who will be celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday -- was seen walking through LAX Airport, in photos obtained by Page Six, with her rumored new beau, Joshua Hall.

The HGTV star rocked a grey tank top, black shorts and a plaid shirt tied around her waist, while sporting a beaming smile. She held hands with Hall, who went casual as well in a white T-shirt, black pants and a grey ballcap.

The two appeared to be in good spirits as they walked through the airport to board their flight. The pair are reportedly traveling to Mexico to ring in Haack's birthday.

In June, Haack's divorce from Anstead was officially finalized. The pair -- who share a 1-year-old son, Hudson -- announced that they had separated in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

Haack filed for divorce in November and three months later, officially changed her last name from Anstead to her maiden name of Haack.

The Christina on the Coast star recently opened up to ET about how she's moving forward following her split from Anstead and co-parenting her two children with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young.

"I feel like right now... there's so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun," Haack told ET in June. "My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments."

Following her separation with Anstead, the 37-year-old reality star admitted she didn't envision being divorced twice.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls," Haack wrote last September. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Meanwhile, it appears that Anstead has moved on as well, reportedly sparking a romance with Renee Zellweger. The pair spent the Fourth of July weekend, enjoying a romantic stroll and a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California.

