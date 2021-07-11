Christina Haack Details Experience Smoking Toad Venom While Wrapping Up Romantic Trip With New Man
Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’…
Christina Aguilera Shows Support For Britney, Katie Calls Out Th…
‘Snake Eyes’ Star Henry Golding Says He Was ‘Put Through the Rin…
'I'll Be Gone in the Dark': Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Spe…
‘Black Widow’: Rachel Weisz Says the Superhero Costumes Made Her…
'iCarly' Star Miranda Cosgrove Says New Reboot is Full of Easter…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
Peloton’s Cody Rigsby Reveals the Opinion He Got the Most Flack …
Watch the Official Trailer for Disney Channel's Original Movie '…
'The Bachelorette': Katie and Greg Admit They're Falling for Eac…
Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears After…
Chris Pratt Talks Channeling His ‘Girl Dad’ Energy for ‘The Tomo…
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast Reacts to Shocking Finale and Reveal …
'Animal Kingdom' Season 5: The Codys Gear Up For a Fight Followi…
‘The Tomorrow War’: Chris Pratt Talks Swapping Dinosaurs for Ali…
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Meet the Westminster Kennel Club’s 2021 ‘Best in Show’ Winner, W…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
Christina Haack is sharing more of her new relationship -- and journey to get there -- with fans. The HGTV star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share more photos from her romantic getaway with Joshua Hall, and explain her recent experience smoking toad venom.
Haack previously revealed she had smoked the psychedelic venom while defending her relationship with Hall so soon after her divorce from Ant Anstead.
"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," she shared on Thursday.
Days later, Haack opened up more about it, noting there were "a lot of people asking about the bufo toad venom."
"Smoking the bufo toad venom is a life changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post," she sharing, adding that her in experience it "felt like my ego was being ripped away from me - a much needed 'ego death.'"
Haack also praised Hall on Instagram, writing alongside photos from their trip to Mexico, "Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. Many more to come baby.🔒 🗝."
Though news of Haack's relationship with Hall broke last week, the pair have actually been seeing each other for a few months.
In an interview with ET on Thursday, Haack's first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa -- with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden -- said he had met her new beau.
"I think she's doing alright!" El Moussa said of his ex, before confirming that he has met the new man in her life.
"A few times," El Moussa's fiancee, Heather Rae Young, chimed in, noting that Hall "seems like" a good guy.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tarek El Moussa Says He's Met Ex-Wife Christina Haack's New Guy
Christina Haack Says She Smoked Toad Venom Before Meeting Her New Guy
Christina Haack Is All Smiles While Holding Hands With Rumored New Man