Anthony Anderson is stepping behind the camera!

The Black-ish star and executive producer will make his directorial debut on the ABC comedy series, putting on the director's hat for the season five finale, ET has exclusively learned.

Anderson, who is directing the episode this week, sent a hilarious video message to fans from the set as he embarks on his latest adventure.

"Today's my first day and I've been asked all these questions that I've never been asked before, like, 'Do you want to shoot or rehearse?,' 'You gonna yell action or cut?,' 'What are they going to wear in the scene?,' 'How does the hair look?,' 'Do you know your lines?,' 'What camera angle do you want to use?'" Anderson, 47, quipped in the 30-second video. "I'm like, 'I don't know, just shoot me!'"

"Never knew I had to have so many hats on as a director," he added, joking, "Thank god I have a big head. You will see! Fingers crossed that it's a great episode. Thank you for all your support."

While this marks Anderson's directorial debut on Black-ish, he has stepped behind the camera once before, co-directing a 2006 HBO comedy special for Katt Williams, The Pimp Chronicles: Part 1.

We're betting Anderson will be just fine.

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

