Anthony Anderson will soon be returning to the world of criminal investigations, and the actor says he's looking forward to exploring a new creative realm.

Anderson spoke with ET on the red carpet at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles on Monday, and opened up about his role in the Law & Order revival after eight seasons of starring on the celebrated sitcom Black-ish.

"I start Wednesday!" Anderson told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I fly out tomorrow at 7 a.m. for a wardrobe fitting and hair and makeup test and then I start work first thing Wednesday morning at 5 a.m."

"It means a great deal," continued Anderson. "They're bringing the show back and billing it as their 21st year... full circle is what it is, and it's a good thing."

Anderson -- who was honored on Monday at the star-studded Critics Choice Association event with the Award for Producer of the Year for Television -- said that he's looking forward to stepping into the shoes of Detective Kevin Bernard for the first time since 2010, when the show went off the air.

"You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not? It's the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while," Anderson shared.

ET first learned last month that Anderson would be reprising the role in the NBC revival, with a one-season contractual commitment.

Meanwhile, his long-running family sitcom Black-ish is soon kicking off its final season, and Anderson addressed the fact that, despite nearly a dozen Emmy nominations during his time on the show -- both as star and executive producer -- he's never actually taken home the trophy.

"Yeah, we are 0 for 11," Anderson said, with a sigh.

"And if it doesn't happen, then you're gonna see me visibly upset on camera," he jokingly added with a laugh. "We're gonna move some furniture around, that's what were gonna do!"

The eighth and final season of Black-ish premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4. on ABC.

