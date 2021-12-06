Halle Berry and Van Hunt are couple goals, but has he written a song about her yet?

"It's how many," Berry told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles on Monday. "Nah, I'm just kidding. I don't know. To be honest with you, I haven't heard it yet."

The Bruised actress jokingly added, "I mean, it's coming. It's coming… I hope it's coming."

When asked if she would sing or be part of his next album, she replied, "No, no. He doesn't want me to do that. I can't."

Berry and Hunt have been together since September of last year. The twosome arrived together at the event, held at Fairmont Century Plaza. The Oscar winner and the musician's relationship has become among Hollywood's favorites, with fans happy to see Berry so in love.

"Aw, that makes me feel good. You know, I think a lot of my [fans], the public, has gone on this journey with me. Whether I liked it or not, my stuffs been all out in the world," she said of her past relationships. "And so it's nice not having people follow the splits and just being happy."

Berry and Hunt, along with a slew of incredible talent, were celebrating Black film and cinema. Seeing so many of her peers in one location, Berry expressed, "My heart is full when I look around and see all these Black women and men telling our own stories, writing, producing, starring… Things are changing. I don't care what anyone says, things are changing."

As for her latest film, Bruised, and its amazing reception, she added, "I couldn't think of anything better that could happen to it. We make movies for people, so when people are responding to it and the audiences really enjoy it, that's what it's all about."

