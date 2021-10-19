It was Halle Berry's time to find true love.

The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.

"I mean because it's my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up," Berry, 55, expressed.

The two looked sensational posing together, with the actress wearing a floral Dundas x Revolve gown, while Hunt rocked a deep purple suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Berry revealed she was dating Hunt in September of last year, and hasn't been shy about showing off their love. ET spoke with Hunt in March, where he opened up about how he definitely considers Berry his muse.

Berry has previously been married three times. She and Olivier Martinez were husband and wife from 2013 to 2016. The two share 8-year-old son Maceo. She was also married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1993 to 1997. Berry and ex Gabriel Aubry also share 13-year-old daughter Nahla.

The Oscar winner, meanwhile, covers the latest Women in Hollywood issue alongside other incredible and inspiring women.

Berry makes her directorial debut with Bruised, a drama in which she also stars as a disgraced MMA fighter seeking redemption. When asked what made her direct and star in the film, she admitted that she "didn't plan on it."

"It happened this way. I didn't set out to do that," she told ET. "But sometimes there's a moment when you realize that you're called to do something that's outside of the dream you even dreamed for yourself. And in that moment I just stepped into it, and like a moth to a flame I said, 'OK, I'll do it.'"

The movie, coming out next Nov. 17, sees her getting knocked down and beat up. She previously revealed that she broke her ribs while filming.

"It was brutal, but it was the most fun I've ever had. I got to work with some amazing martial artists, learn from the best in the world," she said of her extensive training. "I got to do all these disciplines by the best in the world and it was the time of my life."

As for how it feels to be an empowering woman and great example for her children, she says she knows they're always watching.

"I always know that they're watching me, no matter what I do. They're watching me at home when I'm washing the dishes. They're watching me at home when I'm nurturing because they're sick," she expressed. "So it's not just what I do as an artist, as an actor. They're always watching me and I'm always mindful of that."

For more on Berry, see below.

Van Hunt on How Girlfriend Halle Berry Has ‘Improved Every Aspect’ of His Life (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Celebrates 55th Birthday With Serenade From BF Van Hunt

Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish Shorter Haircut at 2021 Oscars

Van Hunt Says Girlfriend Halle Berry Is His Muse In 'Everything I Do'

Related Gallery