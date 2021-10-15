Halle Berry is teaming up with Sweaty Betty again! The actress, along with her health and wellness platform Respin, is collaborating with the activewear brand for the second time to co-design stylish workout clothes you'll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP.

The 55-year-old star shared a behind-the-scenes video of the collaboration's campaign shoot on Instagram. She teased the upcoming collection will include comfy, cozy styles for chilly season. The video gives a sneak peek into the newest designs, which include a split-hem quilted coat, cool draw-string joggers, leggings and zip-up workout jackets.

"This time we’re getting you fall-ready with chic, relaxed pieces that you won’t want to miss," Berry captioned the post.

Shoppers can sign up for 24-hour early access for the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection, which is scheduled to drop on Oct. 22. In the meantime, shop the actress' go-to Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt Leggings. The high-waist legging is popular for its booty-lifting effect and high compression.

