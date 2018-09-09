Anthony Bourdain Wins Two Posthumous Emmys for ‘Parts Unknown’

Anthony Bourdain won aposthumous Emmy Award for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

The late TV personality won for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Informational Series or Special, marking his first wins since 2016, when the CNN series won in the Informational Series category.

In total, Parts Unknown took home four Emmys, including Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera), which were handed out during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown also won for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

The recognition comes after Bourdain’s death in June, when his body was discovered by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert in a room at Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, France, where he was filming an episode of the show.

The 12th and final seven-episode season of Parts Unknown is expected to air on CNN this fall. The first episode, featuring a trip to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, the Emmy-nominated host of CNN’s United Shades of America, will premiere at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival.

In total, Bourdain has won six Emmy Awards for Parts Unknown. The host was previously nominated for his work on The Taste and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out over two days, on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A telecast of the awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

