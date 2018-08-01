Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' to Receive a Final Season on CNN

CNN has decided to air a final season of the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown.

In June, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming an episode of Parts Unknown, and his death was later ruled a suicide. He was 61 years old.

ET can confirm that there will be a new, seven-episode season of the show premiering in fall 2018, which includes one episode with Bourdain’s signature narration -- his trip to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, the host of CNN’s United Shades of America.This episode will be similar in format to those in prior seasons.

Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, gave more details on the final season in a new interview with The New York Times. Bourdain's final season will will use audio of the beloved chef gathered while shooting on location, and will also contain follow-up interviews. Aside from the episode filmed in Kenya, later episodes will include Bourdain's trips to Manhattan's Lower East Side, the Big Bend area of Texas and the Asturias region of Spain and Indonesia. The second-to-last episode will have cast and crew talking about making the series and include outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage, while the final episode will focus on Bourdain's impact on the world.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Entelis told the Times. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

Last month, Popula magazine published an intimate interview with Bourdain just months before his shocking death, in which he opened up about his happiest moments, as well his life and family.

