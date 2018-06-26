Stars Remember Anthony Bourdain on What Would've Been His 62nd Birthday

Celebrities lined up to celebrate Anthony Bourdain on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

Stars and chefs alike took to social media on Monday to share their love and respect for the TV personality, who died of an apparent suicide earlier this month.

Padma Lakshmi, the host of Top Chef, was among those to pay tribute to Bourdain. "Happy Birthday Tony," she tweeted alongside a photo of a mural in Santa Monica, California, that is in honor of the late chef.

Richard Blais, a Top Chef alum, also posted remembered Bourdain on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Chef," he captioned a pic of the same mural.

David Chang, of Netflix's Ugly Delicious, shared a of black-and-white photo on Instagram of him posing with his friend, writing: "We all miss you so much."

"You're loved and missed in ways you can't imagine," Andrew Simmern, the host of Bizarre Foods, wrote of the chef.

Chef Jose Andres showcased a photo of Bourdain's signature covered by plexiglass at a bar in Washington D.C, tweeting: "A margarita to ... you my friend, now and always."

Sixty-one at the time of his death, Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, on June 8. In a tweet at the time, Ripert called Bourdain "my best friend."

Bourdain's body was cremated in France earlier this month, a CNN spokesperson confirmed to ET. Last week, a French judicial official confirmed to The New York Times that Bourdain did not have narcotics in his system at the time of his death. The Parts Unknown star is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, and his girlfriend, Asia Argento.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

