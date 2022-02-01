If you don't have plans for Valentine's Day, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland just gave you a front-row ticket to the holiday's hottest celebration. The duo's music steaming series, Verzuz, announced the upcoming battle and it features two of R&B's "most notorious crooners," GRAMMY winner Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild.

Hamilton and Soulchild will square off in their Verzuz debut, live from Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Fans can purchase tickets to see the battle in person, or stream it live on multiple platforms, including on Triller FITE, Facebook, YouTube and on the Verzuz Instagram page. The Valentine's Day special kicks off the series' third season and, as the series noted in their Instagram post announcing the release, is specially meant "for the lovers."

Verzuz has broken the mold for web series, with fans regularly flocking to stream the showdowns between well-loved artists as they share their biggest hits and engage with fans in an online showcase. From the joyful reunion between Brandy and Monica, which featured an apex of 1.2 million viewers, and more than 6 million total viewers, to the explosive battle between the groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, the series never disappoints!

Tune in to see Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild go head-to-head on Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

