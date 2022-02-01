Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild to Square Off for Valentine's Day 'Verzuz' Battle
The Year of Verzuz: The Music Series That Changed the Game in 20…
Kristen Bell Reveals What Was Really in Her Wine Glass in 'Woman…
Jessica Chastain Shares The Value of Empowering Actresses in Lat…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
If you don't have plans for Valentine's Day, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland just gave you a front-row ticket to the holiday's hottest celebration. The duo's music steaming series, Verzuz, announced the upcoming battle and it features two of R&B's "most notorious crooners," GRAMMY winner Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild.
Hamilton and Soulchild will square off in their Verzuz debut, live from Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Fans can purchase tickets to see the battle in person, or stream it live on multiple platforms, including on Triller FITE, Facebook, YouTube and on the Verzuz Instagram page. The Valentine's Day special kicks off the series' third season and, as the series noted in their Instagram post announcing the release, is specially meant "for the lovers."
Verzuz has broken the mold for web series, with fans regularly flocking to stream the showdowns between well-loved artists as they share their biggest hits and engage with fans in an online showcase. From the joyful reunion between Brandy and Monica, which featured an apex of 1.2 million viewers, and more than 6 million total viewers, to the explosive battle between the groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, the series never disappoints!
Tune in to see Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild go head-to-head on Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT
Swizz Beatz Clarifies His Justin Timberlake 'Black Culture' Comments
Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle Face Off in 'Verzuz' Battle
Brandy and Monica Reflect on Record-Breaking Verzuz Battle