Anthony Mackie got his first look at his action figure, and it's safe to say he's pleased.

TheFalcon and the Winter Soldier actor appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, where the late-night host delved into the recent reveal of Mackie as the new Captain America. The season 1 final episode of Marvel's latest Disney+ series showed Mackie's Sam Wilson, the former Falcon, finally stepping into his destiny and donning a new suit as Captain America.

Throughout the series, Sam grapples with the decision of taking up the mantle passed to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as he battles the Flag Smashers and butts heads with the government-sanctioned Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

"It's humbling and exciting," Mackie told Colbert about his new role, recalling a moment with a kid who'd created his own Captain America helmet from a cereal box back when he first took up the Falcon mantle.

Colbert then revealed the action figure to Mackie, who was gleefully surprised. "I've never seen one of those," he exclaimed, although he joked that the figure looks more like Jamie Foxx than it does him.

Mackie also told Colbert that Sam's run with the shield will continue exploring what it means to be a Black superhero in the recently announced fourth Captain America movie.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+.

