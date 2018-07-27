Anthony Mackie to Star in Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' Season 2

Anthony Mackie is heading to Netflix.

The Avengers: Infinity War star will headline the eight-episode second season of Altered Carbon, the streaming service announced Friday.

Mackie will play Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman in the first season.

In the world of Altered Carbon, the journey of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies and planets, which allows the story to explore themes of identity, mortality and the human soul. In the new season, Mackie will be the new embodiment of Kovacs, as the series continues to expand on these deeper themes and ideas across longer periods of times and different worlds throughout the universe.

Based on the 2002 novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon caught fire on the internet earlier this year. A mix of Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner, The Matrix and Philip K. Dick, whose stories were recently adapted into a Black Mirror-like anthology series, Electric Dreams, on Amazon, its most interesting element is its play on identity since a consciousness can be placed into any body regardless of gender or race.

Laeta Kalogridis will return as co-showrunner/executive producer on Altered Carbon, while Alison Schapker has joined as co-showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross and James Middleton are also EPs.

Mackie can next be seen in The Hate U Give, based on the best-selling novel by Angie Thomas, set to be released on Oct. 19, and in the remake of Miss Bala alongside Gina Rodriguez, to be released Jan. 25, 2019.

