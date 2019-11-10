Anthony Rapp Engaged to Ken Ithiphol: See the Pic!

Congrats to Anthony Rapp!

The Star Trek: Discovery star is engaged to longtime love Ken Ithiphol, he announced on social media on Saturday night. Rapp has been dating Ithiphol, a leadership coach, social researcher and advocate, for nearly four years. The couple smiles wide in the Broadway star's engagement announcement photo, with Ithiphol proudly displaying his ring.

"So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes," Rapp wrote on Instagram. "I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news."

Fans and famous friends quickly expressed their congratulations in the comments.

Rapp gushed over Ithiphol in a December 2017 interview with ET. "I'm going on a safari with my boyfriend," he shared of their holiday plans. "We're going to be in Africa, in Tanzania, on a safari, which is sort of a lifelong dream and it's just worked out that it's over the holidays."

The actor, 48, also opened up about the support he had received since going public with his sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey. Rapp alleged in October 2017 that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter at the time, Spacey apologized to Rapp, but said he didn't recall the alleged incident.

"I've been very surprised by it all," Rapp told ET of the response to him coming forward. "I've been very gratified by the response I've gotten from so many people. I think all of this is an important step to dismantle the machinery that allowed this sort of thing to continue."

See more on Rapp in the video below.

