Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Dior Haute Couture for 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes may look a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop stars like Anya Taylor-Joy from dressing to impress!

During Sunday's awards show, the Queen's Gambit star, with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, appeared virtually in a gorgeous, shimmering emerald green custom gown with a plunging neckline and sweeping coat from Dior Haute Couture, channeling Old Hollywood glamour. The 24-year-old actress completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a simple beauty look featuring a fresh face featuring Dior Beauty and long, straight hair.

After starring in shows like Atlantis, Peaky Blinders and The Queen's Gambit, Taylor-Joy has quickly become a fashion icon. She's received two nominations for this year's Globes: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Emma Woodhouse in Emma, and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her portrayal of Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit.

Taylor-Joy told ET last October that she felt a unique understanding to Beth, especially after reading the 1983 novel the Netflix series was based on.

"Both Beth and I, especially as children, were inherently lonely people that were desperately seeking a world and a place where we felt like we could contribute, be something or that we would be welcomed into it," she explained. "Beth found it in chess and I found it in making art. Like, I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere or had anything really to offer until I stepped onto a film set for the first time."

Follow along at ETonline.com for all the 2021 Golden Globes live updates.

