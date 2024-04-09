It's over for Aoki Lee Simmons and restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, ET can confirm.

After the 21-year-old model and 65-year-old Serafina Restaurant Group founder grabbed headlines when pics of them kissing on a St. Barts vacation surfaced online, the pair has called it quits

"Aoki and Vittorio are no longer seeing each other," a source tells ET. "Their relationship is done and it was barely anything to begin with."

As for how Aoki's mother, 48-year-old Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons, felt about the romance, the source says she "was worried about Aoki being involved with Vittorio due to what she went through herself." Kimora was married to Aoki's dad, Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons, from 1998 to 2006, and they have an 18-year age gap between them. They are also parents to 24-year-old Ming Lee Simmons.

In the vacation photos obtained by ET, the young Harvard graduate was seen smooching Vittorio, with whom she has a 44-year age gap, and posing for a photo in a bikini on the sand with the restaurant owner behind her.

The update on their relationship comes after TMZ spoke with Aoki's father, who said he wasn't sweating his daughter's relationship in the slightest.

"I'm not gonna kick and scream about her choices," Russell, who is just two years older than Vittorio, told the outlet. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Champ Medici And Fam Lounge at Marquee on June 19, 2022 in New York City. - Getty Images

The family has had some serious ups and downs since Russell and Kimora's divorce, with Aoki even accusing her father of exhibiting abusive behavior and Ming publicly taking to her Instagram Story in 2023 to wish her mom a happy Father's Day, which many interpreted as a diss on her dad.

At the time, Russell even responded with an Instagram Story of his own, in which he shared a photo of a sign, reading, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

He later apologized to his two children in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of his girls and pleading with them to move forward following their relationship's very public splintering.

"God is testing you a little bit, it's ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle," the music producer wrote at the time. "You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember 'smile and breathe' ❤️ 'smile and breathe' . . . you are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you ❤️."

"DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling," he wrote, addressing a video posted by Aoki where he shouted at her over FaceTime. "But know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself."

