Aoki Lee Simmons packed on some serious PDA while on vacay with 65-year-old restaurateur, Vittorio Assaf.

The 21-year-old model and the shirtless businessman were photographed sharing a kiss while on the beach in St. Barts. The photos, taken earlier this week, show Simmons and Assaf planting a wet one. In another pic, Simmons, wearing a bikini, can be seen posing for a photo while Assaf happily bends down and snaps away.

But then, on Friday, Simmons posted video of a mama Panda bear dragging her cub away. Simmons overlayed the video with a cryptic message that read, "On my last nerve right now!" It's unclear to whom the message is directed at.

Meanwhile, a source told People that Simmons and Assaf are dating after meeting on the Caribbean island.

The Harvard grad is the youngest daughter of exes Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, who also share Ming, 24. Assaf was previously married to Charlotte Bonstrom, with whom he shares two children, Page Six reported last year. Following his split, the restaurateur behind Serafina dated model Nya Gatbel, 24, according to the outlet.

Simmons seemingly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Errr well now I know why folks were calling me."

ET has reached out to Simmons' rep for comment.

Simmons made headlines last year for an apparent falling out with her father. However, when ET spoke to her in December, she said she was doing "great" and "very excited" for the holidays with her family. As for what's next for the model, in 2023 she told ET that she planned to attend law school.

