Aoki Lee Simmons is hitting back after being targeted by sexist, racist and hateful messages on social media amid her public dispute with her father, music mogul Russell Simmons.

Aoki, 20, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday night to call out those who have been pelting her and her family with misogynistic and profane remarks online.

"I wonder how your mothers, sisters, daughters, nieces, girlfriends, wives, would feel seeing some of the sexist, racist, honestly foul comments and messages some of you 'men' are leaving me," the model and recent Harvard grad wrote. "The misogynistic stereotypes and names, the absolute hate for women of color a lot of your comments show, just waiting to take [out] your anger at how you feel you've been 'treated' by women."

"All of us 'b*tches are like this' and 'this is the problem with you girls/women/black women/bitter women/hoes/ skanks today,'" the post continued. "No, how about all YOU B*tches are like this. I only see one bitter mess in a DM between a 40+ year old male stranger yelling at me about 'all the bitter black women' I represent, and it's not the 20 year old on the receiving end."

Aoki shared a second post, featuring a throwback photo of her as a little girl being held up by her smiling father.

"Until a short time ago, this is the man who told me 'always defend and look after your mother girls,' and 'never let a man curse at you,' 'you call Daddy if a man ever tries to yell [at] you or scare you. That's never ok! Real men don't shout at women and girls,'" she wrote.

"So to all the toxic men in my comments using 'Im defending him' to be foul, and talk about all the grievances you have with women, you can save it," she added. "It's pathetic. he would agree. I know that for sure."

She concluded with a third and final post, reiterating her father's lessons.

"'Always defend your mother and sister.' 'Don't let any man talk to you crazy.' I'm just following instructions here ppl," Aoki wrote.

The vitriol directed toward Aoki comes amid an ongoing and freshly resurfaced feud between Russell, ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, and their daughters -- Aoki and Ming.

The family strife appears to have been kicked off after their oldest daughter, Ming, wished Kimora a "Happy Father's Day" instead of Russell.

The music executive seemed to respond when he shared an Instagram Story that appeared to be targeting his ex-wife, writing, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Kimora then took to Instagram Live, where she broke down in tears explaining how Russell has allegedly been verbally attacking her and her daughters and lying about the status of their family's relationship.

Kimora claimed that Russell's gaslighting has been overlooked by fans and friends of theirs alike due to his "powerhouse" media mogul status. She accused Russell of being "abusive" to the women in his life. Kimora's allegations are particularly poignant as Russell has previously been accused of sexual misconduct by 18 women, all of which he's denied.

Their youngest daughter, Aoki, also took to Instagram Live to explain how despite defending her father in the past, "this man is awful to me. He has done awful things to me and I'm so tired of it," she said in tears.

She went on to say that she's been scared to speak up in the past because her father is so beloved in the entertainment industry.

"So if I never get any jobs ever again then like fine, I'll go be a lawyer because I shouldn't have to lie or be bullied by a child," she said of her father having an impact on her modeling career. "You cannot just abuse your kids behind closed doors and not take accountability. You don't get to do this."

Aoki also took to Instagram to share several screenshots of text messages with her father where he calls Kimora a "piece of sh**" as well as a silenced video of him yelling at her via FaceTime.

On Tuesday, the Def Jam Records co-founder shared a post to his Instagram page addressing his daughters, and their claims of abuse.

"God is testing you a little bit, it's ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle," the 65-year-old wrote. "You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember 'smile and breathe' ❤️ 'smile and breathe' . . . you are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you ❤️."

Russell seemingly addressed Aoki's social media post, in which she shared a video of him yelling at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page. "DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling," he wrote.

"But know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself," he concluded the post.

Kimora and Russell got married in 1998 and split up in 2006. She filed for divorce two years later in 2008.

