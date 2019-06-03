What is the space race had never ended?

That’s the question at the center of Apple’s first original series, For All Mankind. Created by Ronald D. Moore (the executive producer behind Battlestar Galactica and Outlander), the historical drama takes place during an alternate version of history, where the USSR beat the US to the moon.

“A Soviet cosmonaut has become the first man to set foot on the moon,” a newscaster is heard saying in the first trailer for the series. But winning the race, it seems, was not the only goal of getting to the moon. In a NASA control room, it’s revealed, “the stakes are much bigger than that.”

The cast of the anticipated series includes streaming TV stud Joel Kinnaman of Altered Carbon, Hanna and House of Cards, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.

While no release date has been formally announced, For All Mankind is expected to be one of the first original series to be released this fall on Apple’s new streaming platform, Apple TV+. Among the growing list of original series in production or slated to debut this fall are The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Kaplan in Truth Be Told and an Emily Dickinson comedy called Dickinson.

