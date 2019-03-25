Apple pulled out all the stops for this one.

The tech giant held a product launch event in Cupertino, California, on Monday morning, where they went all in on announcements of their upcoming slate of offerings. Rather than hardware, content took center stage at the show, with Apple CEO Tim Cook bringing out a star-studded roster of presenters, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, J.J. Abrams, Kumail Nanjiani, Sara Bareilles and more to tease upcoming projects on Apple's long-fabled entry into the streaming wars, Apple TV+.

Here's a breakdown of what was covered at the event, from Apple's original programming to everything else that was announced.

Apple TV+ original programming

While Apple has over 20 original series in the works -- from M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller to the adaptation of Kathleen Barber’s Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer -- only a handful of the upcoming shows were previewed at the event.

Amazing Stories

Steven Spielberg is bringing back the '80s anthology series based on the magazine, Amazing Stories, which was the filmmaker’s first introduction to the sci-fi genre. “Thanks to the folks at Apple, my Amblin team and I are going to be resurrecting this 93-year-old brand and offer it to multi-generational audiences,” Spielberg said, adding, “We want to transport the audience with every episode,” which will be a completely original story that shares the same theme in similar fashion to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. “In these stories, we think the audience will find that one compelling narrative that will make the first season a single thematic experience for them and I hope for all of you, too.”

Dickinson

While its star, Hailee Steinfeld, did not take the stage during the Apple Event, footage of her new period comedy about the world of Emily Dickinson was seen on screen. It’s described as Dickinson's coming-of-age story with Jane Krakowski and Anna Baryshnikov also in the cast.

For All Mankind

Another show that didn’t get a formal presentation was the upcoming drama from Ronald D. Moore about a world where the space race never ended. Footage showed Joel Kinnaman, who stars as astronaut Edward Baldwin, watching the 1969 moon landing recently depicted on the big screen in First Man by director Damian Chazelle, who also has an untitled drama coming to the platform. The series also stars Doctor Who’s Jodi Balfour, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones.

Little America

Based on the true stories collected by Epic Magazine, Little America will “go beyond the headlines” to dive deeper into the lives of immigrants in America. The show is executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, who said he wanted the anthology docuseries to focus on “everyday life.”

Little Voice

Executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, the romantic comedy series is about the struggles of making it in the music industry. While onstage, Abrams revealed how he wanted to partner with Bareilles on the new series before she performed its titular theme song.

The Morning Show

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, the series takes audiences inside the lives of the people who help America wake up every morning. “We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows,” Witherspoon said. While it’s unknown what roles she and Aniston are playing, Carell will co-star as Mitch Kessler, an anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in an ever-evolving media landscape.

See

Perhaps one of the most ambitious new series previewed, See imagines a world where eyesight doesn’t exist. It’ll take place so far in the future, “it’s a debate if it even existed,” teased Alfre Woodard, who stars alongside Jason Momoa in what they promised to be a world unlike any ever experienced on TV.

In addition to the shows seen at the Apple Event, stars and creators from other upcoming programs were in the audience, including Spencer and Aaron Paul (Are You Sleeping), Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob), Josh Gad (Central Park), Rashida Jones (On the Rocks from Sofia Coppola). Also slated to hit the platform are new series starring Brie Larson, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, and Jennifer Garner.

Oprah Winfrey has three projects on the way

Lady O was essentially the headlining act for the whole event, coming in toward the end to tease two documentaries and a book club. Here’s what she’s working on:

Oprah’s Book Club: Already known for the famous “O” stamps of approval on some of her favorite literature, Winfrey said she'll be transforming that into “the biggest, most vibrating most stimulating book club on the planet.” The media mogul plans to achieve that through live-streamed conversations between her and the authors of the books she highlights.

Toxic Labor: The first of two documentaries shared by Winfrey will focus on workplace harassment in what promises to be an extension of her recent work to advocate and highlight stories in a post-#MeToo era.

Untitled mental health project: Mental health is also an issue close to Winfrey’s heart, which will likely guide this multi-part series, though her announcement was light on any additional details.

What else is coming?

Apple TV+ (Launches in May 2019)

While the Apple original content isn’t arriving until the fall, the company’s revamped take on a TV service is just over a month away. The idea, as teased by Apple, is to offer consumers subscriptions to individual streaming services, such as CBS All Access, Showtime, HBO and Starz, through their Apple Channels feature.

Pricing for this was not announced but Apple highlighted that the app would be available on select TVs and devices beyond Apple-owned hardware, including Roku, Amazon and Sony, Samsung, LG and Vizio TVs.

Apple Card (Coming Summer 2019)

While it may look like the now-infamous “Magnises” card from Billy McFarland’s pre-Fyre Fest hustle, Apple promises its forthcoming titanium Mastercard credit card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, will give consumers “an interest rate which is the lowest in the industry,” according to VP of internet services Jennifer Bailey, as well as no late or annual fees.

Additionally, the Apple Card will be linked with a customer’s iPhone wallet app, with advanced spending tracking and “daily cash” rewards. Apple stressed, however, that customers’ information would not be used for marketing.

Apple News+ (Launches in May 2019)

For $9.99 a month in the U.S. ($12.99 in Canada), Apple is offering subscribers hundreds of magazines’ current and past issues with a clean, glossy look. While the sleek design was at the top of their presentation, what most activated the crowd at the event was Cook’s promise that advertisers will be unable to track users in the Apple News+ service.

A month-long free trial of the service is coming in May.

Apple Arcade (Launches Fall 2019)

It wasn’t all work and no play at the tech event.

Apple revealed a gaming streaming service that will enable subscribers to play over 100 games exclusive to Apple devices, from creators like LEGO, Konami, Cartoon Network and SEGA. No price was given for the service, which will also allow subscribers to play downloaded games offline.

See below for more details on Apple's upcoming original content.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

ADDITIONAL NEWS:

Oprah Winfrey Announces She's Reinventing Her Beloved Book Club With Apple

Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams Reunite for New Apple Series

Steve Carell Joins Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Morning Show Series for Apple

Related Gallery