Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams Reunite for New Apple Series

Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams are working together after their beloved spy thriller, Alias, ended in 2006.

ET has learned that Apple has given a straight-to-series order to My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, a one-hour limited drama which Garner will star in. She will also executive produce the series alongside Abrams.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends is based on the 2017 memoir by Amy Silverstein, which revolves around the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit as it follows a group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant.

Garner and Abrams have remained close since working on Alias together. Last October, Garner spoke to ET about a possible Alias reboot.

"They'll have to get to J.J. [Abrams] for that," she said.

