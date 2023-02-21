Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's relationship status is being called into question. Nearly a year after the couple got engaged, reports surfaced that they have called it quits.

However, a source close to Mod Son, 35, tells ET that the singer "said they were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed that's news to him."

Alternatively, a source close to Avril tells ET, "Avril and Mod Sun have broken up and called off their engagement. Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

The source also noted that Mod Sun "definitely" knows their engagement has ended.

TMZ, who was first to claim the duo had split, reported that 38-year-old Lavigne ended things with her fiancé after being "on and off" for the last few months. Similarly, a source told People that Lavigne and Mod Sun are "no longer together as a couple."

The relationship questions come days after the former outlet published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. However, both outlets' sources said Lavigne and Tyga are just friends, and that there was no cheating involved in their reported split.

ET exclusively reported that Lavigne and Mod Sun were an item in February 2021. Months later, Mod Sun gushed about Lavigne in an interview with ET, calling her his "biggest supporter."

"She's an icon, so I'm just lucky to be next to her," he said at the time. "I have to step my game up just to be next to her onstage, because she's that good. I learn from her every day, she teaches me, she was giving me vocal tips today."

"She's been my biggest supporter, which is not something I've ever really had in my life before, is someone supporting me that much, that I'm, like, that close with," Mod Sun said. "So to have her in my life, supporting me and helping push me, and she's the first one that I play, like, music to now."

Then, in March 2022, the pair got engaged during a Paris vacation. Watch the video below for more on the duo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mod Sun Dishes on Working With Avril Lavigne in 'Good Mourning' and Their Wedding Plans! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

See Avril Lavigne's Full-Circle Moment at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Avril Lavigne Recreates Her 'Let Go' Album Cover 20 Years Later

Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged to Mod Sun -- See the Unique Ring

Related Gallery