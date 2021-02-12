Are You Afraid of the Dark? is back for another round of scares.

A new season of Nickelodeon's reboot of the '90s cult classic kicks off Friday with six new episodes with a brand new mystery and cast of characters, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the premiere.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows a new group of Midnight Society kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman.

"We have to keep upping the scare factor every single episode! It was really important, especially coming off of the original show, where every episode had its own ghost tale or spooky story around the campfire, that we captured that essence and gave every episode its own little theme or distinction throughout the season’s storyline," executive producer and showrunner J.T. Billings exclusively tells ET. "The first one pulls you in right away with this great mystery, we’re going into the woods. Episode 2 is much more about pop culture horror and episode 3 we’re doing seances. We were really excited about the opportunity not only to have different horror elements across different episode, but to build on top of them until we get to our big finale, which is hopefully the scariest episode yet."

The new season features Luke (Bryce Gheisar), Jai (Arjun Athalye), Hanna (Beatrice Kitsos), Gabby (The Baby-Sitters Club's Malia Baker), Seth (Dominic Mariche) and Connor (Parker Queenan).

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows premieres Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

