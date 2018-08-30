Aretha Franklin's life and legacy continues to be celebrated.

Over 40 artists, including Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more, will honor the legendary singer with musical tributes at a riverfront amphitheater in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday night, hours before her funeral is set to begin at the Greater Grace Temple on Friday morning.

"A People’s Tribute to the Queen" at Chene Park Amphitheater will include performances by Angie Stone, Keith Washington and The Four Tops. Tyler Perry is expected to take the stage to introduce Jennifer Lewis, who will perform a piece written for Franklin. Remarks will be delivered by Judge Greg Mathis and actress Erica Peeples.

The concert will come to a close with a powerful "Respect" finale with all participants in the tribute. Free tickets for the event were all claimed shortly after going on sale Monday morning. Watch the concert below:

During an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner on Wednesday, Gill previewed his performance, saying it was "an immediate yes" once he got the call to participate in the concert.

"I had some other things on the schedule, but when I got the call from the family, it was an honor," he said, adding that a member of Franklin's family said the GRAMMY winner "absolutely loved my music and my voice."

Gill said he's planning on performing Franklin's hits, "Ain't No Way," and "How I Got Over." "I will put my spin on it, and do what I do, but I want to make her proud, most importantly," he shared.

"We're going to celebrate. We're going to really celebrate. She's truly one of a kind, and she's worthy of it, so we're just going to celebrate the life and the music," Gill added. "I gotta pay my respects to the Queen!"

Franklin died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer. She was 76. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aretha Franklin Has a Third Outfit Change on Final Day of Public Viewing Before Funeral

Aretha Franklin's Funeral Will Be 6 1/2 Hours Long: Here's Everyone Performing

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin With Moment of Silence During Detroit Show

Related Gallery