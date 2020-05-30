While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality or donating money to help pay for George Floyd protestors' bailouts, others are taking to the streets and joining the crowds.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share photos from her time protesting on Saturday.

"Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," she wrote.

"Stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning. sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe. @blklivesmatter @blmla and @wp4bl have shared more ways to help," Grande added, along with a link of ways fans can help out.

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTERhttps://t.co/vD90CEtF94pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Halsey, along with Yungblud, was spotted at the Los Angeles protests on Saturday. Cameras captured the two, wearing masks, as they held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanted with the people. And one point, they both took to Instagram Live to share video from the scene.

Machine Gun Kelly, as well as a group of his friends, also shared photos of themselves at the rally, calling for justice.

Emily Ratajkowski shared snapshots and updates from the Los Angeles protests.

"DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," she captioned her slideshow. She also posted videos on her Instagram Story and shared updates on Twitter as the day went by.

& their cars. People started to smash the mirrors and graffiti the car and then it was on fire. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) May 30, 2020

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson continued to update his Instagram with videos from Saturday's protests. In one, he explained how the police were asking people to disperse but they were boxed in.

Rapper J. Cole was also spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

J. Cole has joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC. So remember all the rappers who were out here donating and supporting when its time to buy albums. pic.twitter.com/OjJWRLFtJy — OBJ said ask about him (@evelynvwoodsen) May 30, 2020

Floyd, a black man living in Minnesota, died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Since Floyd's death, people have begun to protest in Minneapolis and across the nation. On Friday, the since-fired police officer who held down Floyd by his neck was arrested and charged with murder.

As protests continue, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett announced that a curfew would be put into place. Curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul, among other cities have also imposed a curfew, according to CBS News.

We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

https://t.co/vy3XM760qb — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020

See how other celebrities have spoken out after Floyd's death, in the video below.

