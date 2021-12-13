Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Wo…
Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Butcher Cover of Taylor Swift's …
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'
'The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Assures Fans She’s OK After Falling on…
Ariana Grande Breaks Into Multiple Giggle Fits on ‘The Voice’
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
‘The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Fract…
Kelly Clarkson Performs Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Cover
Miley Cyrus Teases Pete Davidson Over Kim Kardashian Romance
Gwen Stefani Previews ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Ho…
‘King of Christmas' Michael Bublé Gears Up for Star-Studded Holi…
‘Being the Ricardos’: Javier Bardem Says Getting Lucie Arnaz’s S…
'SATC' Showrunner Says Kim Cattrall's Absence Is Part of the 'An…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!
In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC has also announced on a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
First-time coach Ariana Grande will perform with Kid Cudi, as the pair debut the first live performance of their track, "Just Look Up," from the upcoming star-studded Netflix film Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lopez will make her Voice debut, performing her song "On My Way (Marry Me)" from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me.
Following his semifinals performance of his new holiday hit, "You Deserve It All," John will take the stage with Carrie Underwood to perform their CMT-winning duet, "Hallelujah," off of her Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition). And a familiar "voice" will return as former coach Alicia Keys debuts a special performance of her new song, "Old Memories," from her new album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked), a double album due out Dec. 10.
Also on the jam-packed finale, season 21 Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran will return with a performance of his new single, "Shivers," Coldplay will present a very special performance of "My Universe," their Billboard-topping collaboration with BTS, and Walker Hayes will make his Voice debut with a performance of his smash hit country crossover, "Fancy Like."
Plus, Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll will be on hand to introduce their Sing 2 co-stars, Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly, performing a duet of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” alongside The Voice's Top 13 artists!
And don't forget the biggest moment of the night! One of the season 21 finalists – Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly, Jershika Maple from Team John, and Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake – will be crowned the winner on the live telecast.
The Voice season 21 finale airs Monday Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Top 5 Revealed: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and More!
'The Voice': Ariana Grande Says a Tearful Goodbye to Jim & Sasha Allen
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend Perform Live on 'The Voice' Semifinals