The final episodes of The Voice season 21 have featured some star-studded performances!

Carly Pearce kicked off the semifinals results show on Tuesday, making her debut on the Voice stage with a performance of her her heartfelt hit, "29." The song got the Voice coaches on their feet for a standing ovation, and Carly even got some tears and a hug from Kelly Clarkson.

Next, amid the announcement of the Top 5 season 21 performers, coach John Legend took the elaborately decked stage to perform his new holiday hit, "You Deserve it All," in festive fashion, and Blake Shelton rocked the stage with his new hit, "Come Back as a Country Boy."

Ahead of the big show, Carly told ET she couldn't wait to share a new performance of her emotional track with fans.

"When I started writing 29, I was in such a vulnerable and broken space. But feeling the connection with people on their own journeys has reminded us all we’re not alone," she noted. "I couldn’t be more grateful to share '29' for my first appearance on The Voice! In a year where my world has completely shifted, I know the value of a show that gives dreamers like me a chance to sing their truth."

Blake also shared how excited he was to perform on The Voice once again in an exclusive quote to ET: "Man, I love performing on The Voice stage, because I get to feel the same thrill that the contestants feel every week," he said. "I’m excited to perform this new single and remind everyone -- especially my fellow coaches -- there ain’t nothing like a country boy!"

Next week, on the first night of the season 21 finale, Monday, coach Kelly Clarkson will treat fans to a special performance of her holiday hit, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" -- a fun follow-up to her recent, star-studded When Christmas Comes Around special.

"I am so excited to perform 'Christmas isn't Cancelled (Just You)' live on The Voice," the performer, coach and talk show host shared with ET. "The holidays can bring up all sorts of emotions, so whether you are feeling hopeful, happy, sad or in need of some holiday cheer, may this season bring you all joy and peace."

Stay tuned to ET to keep track of all your favorite singers from season 21 of The Voice and see who's moving on to the finals!

The Voice season 21 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

